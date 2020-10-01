play
It's World Smile Day!

Last updated at 16:00
Smiley face on windowGetty Images
Happy World Smile Day!

A man called Harvey Ball from the United States created the smiley face in 1963.

It went on to become the most recognisable symbol of good will and cheer in the world!

Ball, an artist, became concerned about the over-commercialisation of his smiley face symbol, and worried its original meaning had been lost, he decided to create World Smile Day.

He wanted the world to devote one day each year to smiles and acts of kindness throughout the world.

Potato smiley facesGetty Images
Potato smiley faces are the best kind of smiles!

So the first Friday in October every year since 1999 has been World Smile Day.

After Harvey died in 2001, a foundation was set up called the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory. It still sponsors World Smile Day every year.

smile.Getty Images
Happy News

The motto is "do an act of kindness. Help one person smile"!

So what makes YOU smile? It can be a really big thing like going on holiday with your family OR something tiny like someone saying thank you when you do a nice thing for them. Drop us a comment below to let us know! :)

