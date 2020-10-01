Ashley and Jordan Banjo to write children's book

Instagram/@ashleybanjogram Ashley hinted at the book deal after sharing a picture on his Instagram with the caption: "Spent the weekend away working on new projects with the bro... The future’s bright"

Brothers Ashley and Jordan Banjo are known for hitting some serious moves on the dance floor, but the pair will soon be taking on a brand new project.

The siblings, who are members of former Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity, have landed a book deal and will be writing their very own pair of children's books.

They'll be working with author Alexandra Sheppard on the first novel, Fly High Crew: the Green Glow, which is set to be released in April 2021.

The professional dancers may be trying their hand at writing, but they've made sure to make their first passion a big part of the story. It'll follow brothers Trey and Jax who are part of a street dance group called the Fly High Crew.

Getty Images The brothers are part of the dance group Diversity who won Britain's Got Talent in 2009

Their dance rehearsal is interrupted one evening after they spot a strange green beam of light coming down from the sky. It turns out that aliens have come to Earth and are controlling the minds of their parents and teachers in an attempt to take over the planet.

It's then up to the Fly High Crew to come together and save the day.

"We're so excited to be joining the Scholastic family and have our own book!" the Banjo brothers said.

"We've always told stories in our own way through our dance and through our shows, so to have the opportunity to bring a story to life that we genuinely love is awesome. We can't wait for kids everywhere to read it and see what else the Banjo Brothers can do!"