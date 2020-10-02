New galaxies have been found trapped in a web of black holes

Getty Images The galaxies were found lying around a 'supermassive black hole'

Astronomers have found six new galaxies lying around a 'supermassive' black hole.

It's the first time such a close grouping of galaxies has been seen so soon after the Big Bang.

The discovery is helping researchers understand how supermassive black holes formed and grew to their enormous sizes so quickly.

What is a black hole? Black holes are pretty epic. They're formed when a dying star collapses inward under the pressure of its own weight. This leads to something called a supernova, a star's extremely powerful explosion. Black holes are places in space where the pull of gravity is so strong that even light can't escape it! This is what makes them invisible.

What's a supermassive black hole?

A supermassive black hole is the largest type of black hole that exists. They are are millions or even billions of times bigger than the Sun.

It's thought that they lie at the centre of every galaxy, including the Milky Way!

Getty Images The first black hole was discovered in the 1960s when X-ray astronomy was used for the first time

The new discovery is important, because it supports the theory that black holes can grow rapidly within large, web-like structures which contain plenty of gas to fuel them.

Marco Mignoli, an astronomer at the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Bologna, Italy, led the study.

He said said: "This research was mainly driven by the desire to understand some of the most challenging astronomical objects - supermassive black holes in the early universe.

"These are extreme systems and to date we have had no good explanation for their existence."

The observations revealed several galaxies surrounding a supermassive black hole, all lying in a cosmic "spider's web" of gas.

It was more than 300 times the size of the Milky Way.

Getty Images The cosmic web filaments are like spider's web threads

"The galaxies stand and grow where the filaments cross, and streams of gas - available to fuel both the galaxies and the central supermassive black hole - can flow along the filaments," Mr Mignoli added.

The study found that the light from this large web-like structure, with its black hole of one billion solar masses, has travelled to Earth from a time when the universe was only 900 million years old.

Getty Images Black holes are created when massive stars die

It's thought the first black holes must have grown very, very quickly to reach masses of a billion suns within the first 900 million years of the universe's life.

Previously, astronomers have struggled to explain how big amounts of "black hole fuel" could have been available to enable these objects to grow to such enormous sizes in such a short time.

Getty Images A galaxy is a gravitationally bound system of stars, stellar remnants, interstellar gas, dust, and dark matter

However, they suggest the new-found structure offers a likely explanation - the web-like structure and the galaxies within it contain enough gas to provide the fuel that the central black hole needs to quickly become a supermassive giant.

So it's kind of like... blackhole petrol?

Researchers think they will find even more galaxies around this supermassive blackhole, so watch this space. Get it?!