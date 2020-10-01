play
Harry Potter statue unveiled in London's Leicester Square

Last updated at 12:27
Statue of Harry PotterEPA
The statue is expected to stay up until at least July 2023

A life-size statue of Daniel Radcliffe, as fictional wizard Harry Potter, has just been unveiled in London's Leicester Square.

It shows the moment Harry first took flight on his Nimbus 2000 broom over the Hogwarts quidditch pitch in the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Leicester Square in London is famous for hosting big film premieres and this statue is close to where the first of the Harry Potter films had its world premiere back in November 2001.

Sculptor Andrzej Szymczyk crafting the statue of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry PotterHeart of London Business Alliance/PA
Artist Andrzej Szymczyk had the task of creating the Harry Potter statue
Daniel Radcliffe in 2001PA Media
Here's Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played Harry Potter arriving at the premiere in 2001!

The statue is the latest in a set of famous film characters from the past 100 years to be put up in the square. Others include include Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins and Batman, all forming part of a trail.

Batman statueNils Jorgensen/PinPep
Other sculptures were put up in February

Leicester Square, in London, had its first cinema in 1930, with the first premiere taking place there in 1937. It often hosts big film events.

Paddington Bear statueScott Garfitt/PinPep
Paddington sculpture, complete with sandwich!
Statue of Harry PotterEPA
Harry on his broomstick

