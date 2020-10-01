play
Marvel has cast its first onscreen Muslim superhero!

A new superhero is heading to Disney+!

Marvel has cast Canadian actress Iman Vellani as its first ever onscreen Muslim hero.

She's taking on the role of Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan who follows in the footsteps of her idol Carol Danvers to become Ms Marvel.

The comic-book character was first introduced to the world back in 2014 and she's Marvel's very first Muslim character.

In the comic books, Kamala is a 16-year-old from New Jersey in the US who discovers she has incredible shape-shifting abilities.

She decides to follow in the footsteps of her favourite heroes and use her powers to help fight evil.

Writer G. Willow Wilson introduced Kamala to the comic book series in 2014

Iman Vellani shared the news about her new role on Instagram.

She posted an image with the caption: "Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. #msmarvel."

Marvel are yet to comment on the casting.

