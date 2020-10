He's produced for some of the biggest music stars in the world, including Childish Gambino, Skepta and Chance the Rapper.

Now, S-X is hoping is hoping to make his own mark in the music world by showing off his vocal talents.

Ahead of the release of his new track called Dangerous, the Wolverhampton producer-turned-singer spoke to Newsround about what it takes to become successful in the world of music.

Take a look