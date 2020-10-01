The UK Disney Channel is 25 years old - test your knowledge!

The Disney Channel has been around since before some of its stars - like Zendaya - were born!

The UK Disney Channel is 25 years old!

The Channel launched on 1 October 1995 and exactly 25 years on will move to Disney+.

The Disney Channel has produced loads of stars such as Zendaya, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Keke Palmer, Hilary Duff and the Sprouse twins.

Getty Images Remember when Miley Cyrus was Hannah Montana?

Disney XD and Disney Junior will also be moving to Disney+.

Disney+ will have more than 4000 Disney Channel episodes and films, including shows like Hannah Montana and High School musical.

Getty Images Do you remember Phineas and Ferb?

The Disney Channel was the home of lots of huge shows like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Cory in the House and Phineas and Ferb.

It was also the first series ever to have the name of its black female star in the title, with That's So Raven.

Getty Images That's So Raven was a Disney Channel classic

There were also some incredibly successful films to come out of the Disney Channel, such as High School Musical, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, and Camp Rock, starring the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.

Getty Images The first High School Musical came out in nearly 15 years ago!

Test your Disney Channel knowledge with our quiz!

