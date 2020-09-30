France to ban wild animals in travelling circuses

Reuters Elephants performing in a circus in France

France has said it will ban the use of wild animals in travelling circuses as well as the keeping of dolphins and orcas in marine parks.

"It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these animals," said Barbara Pompili, the French member of government who looks after wildlife.

Bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals would no longer be allowed in travelling circuses under the ban - but the new rules would not include zoos and other permanent attractions or shows.

France's three marine aquariums will no longer be allowed to breed or bring in new dolphins or orcas either, and no new marine aquariums would be built.

What do people think of it?

Animal rights groups are pleased with the French government's announcement. Many have campaigned to stop the use of wild animals in circuses because they say that wild animals should live in the wild and not be used as entertainment.

But lots of people who work in the circuses aren't happy because of the big changes it would mean to their jobs and livelihood.

However the French government won't bring the changes in immediately. Instead, it said that they would be "...spread over several years because it will change the lives of many people."

The government is also thinking about creating a sanctuary for the animals currently in captivity and would offer money to help circuses and marine parks adapt to the new rules.

What about other countries?

Lots of countries still have animals performing in their circus and entertainment industry but many are starting to ban it.

Last year Denmark bought its last circus elephants so they can retire and no longer perform.

And in the UK, rules have come in to force in England, Wales and Scotland over the last few years banning wild animals from being used in circuses too.