Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons

In Glasgow the postbox features footballer Walter Tull. He was the first black player to sign for Rangers and also played for Northampton Town and Tottenham Hotspur. He was also the first black officer in the British Army as well as the first black officer to lead white troops into battle in the First World War. For his bravery, he was recommended the Military Cross and died a hero in the last Battle of the Somme in 1918 aged 29.