Black History Month: Postboxes painted to honour black Britons
Postboxes in London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast and have been painted black as part of Black History Month.
In Cardiff the postbox features Mary Seacole. who was Jamaican-born and of Scottish and Creole descent. Mary Seacole set up what she called the 'British Hotel' during the Crimean War, from where she provided support for servicemen wounded on the battlefield. After her death, she was awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit in 1991 and in 2004 she was voted the greatest Black Briton. She has a statue outside St Thomas' Hospital in London.
Getty/Tom Wren/SWNS
In Glasgow the postbox features footballer Walter Tull. He was the first black player to sign for Rangers and also played for Northampton Town and Tottenham Hotspur. He was also the first black officer in the British Army as well as the first black officer to lead white troops into battle in the First World War. For his bravery, he was recommended the Military Cross and died a hero in the last Battle of the Somme in 1918 aged 29.
Getty/Tom Wren/SWNS
In London the postbox features a stamp designed by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare, whose work has also been on display on the famous plinths in London's Trafalgar Square. His work explores cultural identity - a hallmark of his art is the brightly coloured Ankara fabric he uses. Because he has a physical disability that paralyses one side of his body, Yinka uses assistants to make works under his direction.
BBC/Tom Wren/SWNS
In Belfast, the postbox features actor, singer, writer and television presenter Sir Lenny Henry who's best known for being the co-founder of the Comic Relief charity. He has often campaigned to increase diversity both on TV and in the broadcasting industry as a whole. Peter De Norville, Royal Mail's head of diversity and inclusion, said: "Black History Month is a great opportunity to celebrate the contributions that black people have made to this country over many generations.