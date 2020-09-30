These words might become extinct... do you know what they mean?

Getty Images According to the dictionary, extinct means something that no longer exists and has no living representative

A new survey has found that a list of 20 words could go extinct in the next few years because they're going out of fashion with young people in Britain.

Extinct means they won't exist anymore.

Some at-risk words include wally, boogie and betrothed.

The survey gave 2,000 adults a list of words then asked which ones they had heard before.

300 people who took part in the survey were aged between 18-30 and researchers worked out which words are going extinct by the number of these respondents who didn't know what certain words meant.

Collins English Dictionary experts are also doing some research into the decline in usage of words.

They're using a database which tracks word usage over time, and they discovered that the usage of certain words have gone down by a massive 90% in the last 30 years.

However, some words were more popular... Nincompoop was 373% more popular now than 30 years ago due to it being used as an insult on social media!

Getty Images Have you heard of some of these words, or do they look like another language to you?

A spokesperson for the company who conducted the survey, said: "Our research shows that many words are simply losing favour, with millennials having no idea of their meaning."

So... do you know what they mean? Take our quiz to find out!

