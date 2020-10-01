Minecraft Live: Huge updates and new mob votes

Mojang

Huge updates and brand new mobs are on their way to Minecraft.

That's right, makers Mojang are set to announce a whole host of new updates at this year's Minecraft Live event.

Previously called Minecon and Minecon Earth, Minecraft Live is a big annual event and celebration of the Minecraft community, where the developers give us a sneak peek at some of the new updates they've been working on for the game.

From what we know so far the developers are asking people to vote on which new mob they would like adding to the game - more on that below!

As well as that, last year fans voted that the next big biome update would be to Mountains - so will we be hearing more on that? - We'll have to wait and see!

The event will be livestreamed online at 5pm BST on 3 October.

Vote for a new mob!

Players will be able to cast their vote during Minecraft Live's livestream event on 3 October.

Mobs are creatures in the Minecraft world. They are the players, the villagers and the monsters that can be spawned or destroyed.

This year the creative types at Mojang have come up with some pretty interesting creatures for gamers to choose from; Iceologer, Moobloom, and Glow Squid.

While the livestream is on, there will be a voting poll on Minecraft's official twitter account where players can pick the mob they want to vote for.

Iceologer: If mountains weren't difficult enough in the game, Icelogers will live in Minecraft's snowy mountain biomes. If you find one and get too close it'll fling flying ice clouds at you.

Minecraft The Icelogger will throw frozen clouds

Moobloom Is a friendly and special cow, described as a "gentle creature" that has yellow flowers growing out of its back. They're pretty similar to normal Minecraft cows but can make friends with bees in the game.

Minecraft The Moobloom is a flowery cow that makes friends with bees

Glow Squid: The Glow Squid might look scary but is pretty chilled and won't attack you. The coolest thing about this mob is it glows in dark waters.

Minecraft Glow Squid is friendly and shimmers in darker waters

Allowing the Minecraft gaming community to vote on new things in the game is something Mojang are doing a lot more. Last year players were able to vote on a new biome at Minecraft Live.

Meanwhile, fans of the game also voted for the creepy, undead Phantom mob during Minecon Earth three years ago in 2017.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky goes behind the scenes at Minecraft (2017)

What else can we expect?

At the livestream event, viewers will get to learn about loads of new stuff happening in the Minecraft world, including changes and updates that are coming for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft is one of the most successful video games of all time, part of that success is down to the developers who keep adding changes like the Nether update, to keep the game interesting for players.

This year is no different with rumours of a big update coming to the Overworld dimension, possibly involving caves and tunnels. Watch this space!