Disney: A Lion King sequel has been confirmed

Disney The Lion King movie was released 19 July last year

There's some exciting news for all you Lion King fans - if you enjoyed the live-action film.

The Disney remake of the 1994 movie will be getting a follow-up, the film company has confirmed.

Oscar winning director Barry Jenkins will be working on the new movie and it's thought it will be making use of the incredible technology audiences saw in the first remake, with CGI characters and virtual African landscapes.

"Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true," Mr Jenkins said in a statement.

The sequel will come after the 2019 live-action version of the much-loved film. It featured several big names including Beyoncé who played Nala, Seth Rogan and Donald Glover.

Reactions to the film were pretty mixed, but this didn't stop it from taking a whopping $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

Disney Studios Singer Beyoncé voiced Nala in the Lion King remake

Not much has been said about the plot, cast, or expected production dates for the follow-up movie just yet.

However, the first Lion King film was also followed by a second which could be the storyline for the newest sequel.

What happened in the original Lion King sequel?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The first Lion King live-action film was released last year

The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride was released back in 1998. It's all about Simba and Nala's daughter, Kiara.

She ends up meeting and falling for another lion called Kovu. However, he's part of the Outsiders who are made up of Scar's old followers and Simba's enemies.

The pair are desperate to be together, but Kovu's mother Zira plots against Kiara, forcing her son to choose between his family and the lion he loves.

The storyline has been compared to Shakespeare's romance, Romeo and Juliet.

Do you think there should be another Lion King live-action remake? Let us know in the comments!