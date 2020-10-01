play
Captain Tom has written a children's book

Captain Sir Tom Moore has had his story brought to life in a new picture book with illustrations by Adam Larkum.

Since he raised more than £32 million for the NHS walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April, Captain Tom has been very busy.

He's been knighted by the Queen, interviewed by lots of people and even celebrated being 100 years old.

Captain Tom and his grandchildren spoke to Ricky all about the book and you can check it out here!

