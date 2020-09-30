Eric Dier: Spurs player races off pitch for emergency toilet break !

EPA England midfielder Dier (centre) had to make a dash for it!

"When you've got to go, you've got to go."

That was the message from Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier as he dashed off the pitch during his team's match with Chelsea on Tuesday... to go to the toilet!

Dier was spotted racing down the tunnel during Tottenham's Carabao Cup knockout game against Chelsea, leaving manager Jose Mourinho running after him - with 15 minutes still to play and Spurs losing 1-0!

The Spurs defender emerged from the tunnel moments later - going on to score in a penalty shoot-out and get the man of the match award!

SpursOfficial/Twitter

Spurs went on to equalise and after winning the game on penalties, Mourinho explained what happened, blaming the fact that Dier had to play two matches in 48 hours.

He said: "What happened to Eric Dier is not normal... I have to praise him in a special way. He had to go... Maybe it is a normal thing when you are completely dehydrated which is the case, I had to put pressure on him to get back but he is a great example for everybody.

"The problem is that was not a pee," he added

After the match Dier added: "Jose wasn't happy but there was nothing I could do about it, nature was calling.

"I heard there was a chance while I was off the pitch but thankfully they didn't score."