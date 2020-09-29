Pokemon: Crown Tundra release date, Legendaries, and Pokemon GO link

The Pokemon Company President Ishihara delivered more updates than you can shake a pokéball at!

Pokémon have just revealed a host of new updates, including the Crown Tundra expansion for Sword and Shield!

The special announcement was made by the Pokémon Company's President Tsunekazu Ishihara during a livestream.

He shared the release date for the new Crown Tundra expansion pass for Sword and Shield, which will be available for fans to play on 22 October.

As well as that President Ishihara also revealed a new tournament, a special edition pikachu and a link up with Pokémon GO. - Read on to find out more!

What's in the Pokémon Crown Tundra expansion pass?

The Pokemon COmpany Players will be guided on their adventure by Peony

The Crown Tundra expansion is special update for the Sword and Shield games, in which fans can explore a new area, meet new characters and catch new pokémon.

Earlier this year the first of these expansions called the Isle of Armour was released, where trainers could earn the new pokémon Kubfu.

The expansion pass costs £26.99 and gives players access to both The Isle of Armour and The Crown Tundra - however the Pokémon company have warned people to make sure they buy the right expansion pass for their version of the game - Sword or Shield - as they said it wouldn't work otherwise.

In the Crown Tundra trainers will explore a mysterious snowy land, and some ancient ruins with the help of a character called Peony.

Co-op Dynamax Adventures with friends

The Pokemon Company

President Ishihara also announced that a special co-op mode would be introduced in the Crown Tundra update.

Players will be able to team up with three other trainers to explore a mysterious lair in Dynamax Adventures.

They will have to work together to take down a host of Dynamax pokemon as they explore the caves and might even encounter some legendaries...

Gotta' catch ALL the legendaries!

The Pokemon Company

Speaking of legendaries, President Ishihara announced that every legendary from past main pokemon games, will be available to catch in this update!

That's right, classic legendaries like Mewtwo and Lugia will be in the game, as well as the Regis from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

It does seem like there will be a few differences though, such as Galarian forms of the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

As well as this, there will also be new legendary pokemon such as Regieleki and Regidrago, and Calyrex, the main legendary for this expansion.

Duos with a difference - The Galarian Star Tournament

The Pokemon COmpany Marnie and her brother Piers would be a formidable combination!

After players complete the main quest in the Crown Tundra, they'll have the opportunity to take part in the Galarian Star Tournament.

In this special tournament players can team up with other characters and gym leaders from the game, such as Marnie, Raihan, and even the champion himself, Leon, to compete in a series of 2 v 2 battles.

Who you pick could change how the tournament plays out!

What else was in the announcement?

As well as the Crown Tundra, President Ishihara also announced a few other juicy updates for fans...

Limited edition special Pikachus

The Pokemon Company

To celebrate the release of the new expansion, eight special pikachus will be heading to the game.

Each pikachu will be wearing a different hat from previous pokemon games, such as Red and Blue.

Players can get their hands on them by finding eight unique passwords that the Pokémon Company will be sharing in the near future.

Pokémon Go link incoming

The Pokemon Company

There was also good news for fans who have been wanting connect their Pokémon GO account to Sword and Shield.

This means that fans can transfer the pokémon they've caught whilst out and about playing Pokémon GO, into the storage system Pokémon Home, and from there into Sword and Shield.

President Ishihara also announced that if fans did this, they would get a special mystery gift containing the legendary pokemon Melmetal which can Gigantamax.

An animated music video for the fans

The Pokemon Company

To finish the announcement President Ishihara shared a special animated music video called 'Gotcha' which featured the song Acacia by popular Japanese rock band Bump of Chicken.

It follows two trainers as they make their way through the world with their pokémon, Pikachu and Eevee, at their sides.

What do you think of the new updates? Let us know below!