Lots of you have been returning to school over the last few months, but this also means there have been more cars on the roads.

The charity Sustrans runs a school streets programme which aims to make walking or cycling to school easier for children.

Sustrans' School Streets also aim to tackle the congestion, poor air quality and road safety concerns that come when children are dropped off at school by car.

So how does the programme work? There are restrictions on the use of roads outside of school gates during drop-off and pick-up times, This means more children are likely to travel to school using healthier alternatives cycling.

Credit: Sustrans