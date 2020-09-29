play
Storm covers Norfolk village in… sand!

Last updated at 07:38
Sand storm at Walcott, NorfolkLisa
Sand covering the pavements and a car

It's not what you'd expect after stormy weather in an English seaside village... but Walcott, in Norfolk in the east of England, has been covered in sand after high winds blew loads of it off its beach!

The roads, pavements and people's gardens, near the beach, have been covered in sand and a big clear-up is under way.

Those living there have said they've not see anything like this before!

It's happened because in 2019 a huge amount of sand - half the size of Wembley stadium to be precise - was added to the beaches in the area.

It wasn't so people could make more sand castles - instead it was to act as a natural defence against the force of the water and high tides, that could otherwise cause flooding in the village during stormy weather.

Sand storm at Walcott, NorfolkAlison Cavanagh
The sand from the beach spread across the coastal road and pavements
Flood defences

Back in 2013 about 1,400 homes in Walcott were flooded. Strong winds creating high tides caused it and the beach wasn't big enough to provide enough natural defence for the village against water coming in.

So a new plan was put into action - the first time it's been done like this in the UK - to help protect the area from future flooding.

Large amounts of sand was brought in from the seabed to expand the beach so it can help protect the village from flooding.

But looks like one of the unexpected results is that if there's high winds, lots of the sand can get blown into the village instead!

Garden in Walcott covered by sand
The sand completely covered this garden in the village

