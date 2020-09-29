Prince William: Children need to be heard to save the planet

The Duchess of Cambridge Prince William says he wants to protect the planet for younger generations, including his own children

Prince William says he wants to help younger people in their efforts to save the planet.

The Duke of Cambridge allowed cameras to follow his environmental work for two years, making a documentary to inspire more people to protect the natural world.

"That generational gap has to be bridged somehow so that the older political leaders understand that the younger generation mean business. They want their futures protected."

"I owe it to them to help their voices be heard," the Duke said.

The ITV documentary, called: A Planet for Us All will be shown on Monday 5 October.

Here's what we know so far.

Making the planet better for younger generations.

Prince William says he wants to leave the planet in a better place for his own children.

Explaining how important it is to act now, William says he wants to follow the example set by his dad, Prince Charles and grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"My grandfather, my father, have been in conservation, the environmental work for many years," he said.

"My grandfather was well ahead of his time. My father was ahead of his time.

"I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn't turn around and say, are you ahead of your time? Because if he does, we're too late.

"I feel it is my duty and our collective responsibility to leave our planet in a stronger position for our children."

The prince's childhood

Princess Diana Archive Prince William says his love of the environment started as a child and he's been inspired by his father, Prince Charles

In the documentary, Prince William admits to feeling a 'deep connection' with the outdoors that began during his childhood.

The Duke's first experience of animal conversation work, he says, was a child visiting remote parts of Africa.

In the film William visits a rhino sanctuary in Tanzania. Feeding a carrot to a rhino called Deborah, the duke explains he is worried about the future of the animals because of illegal poaching.

"People might see them and think it's a big tank, a big hulk of an animal, with a big horn, but they are incredibly vulnerable," he says.

"They have brilliant eyesight and people will take advantage of that and they want this horn, which is effectively a nail, and that is all it is, its fingernail. This is where the horn belongs, on a live rhino and that's where it should stay."

The issue is an important one for the prince, and he has worked alongside the charity Tusk Trust since 2005 who campaign against the illegal wildlife trade.

In another scene in the documentary, William is shown an impounded collection of 43,000 tusks, valued at over £50 million if they were sold illegally.

While appearing upset, the prince says: "It's a mind blowing number of tusks, it really is. You can't get your head around it," he says.

Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough also features in the film; with William and Kate greeting him at a ceremony naming a ship in his honour.

"The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren't coming," said Kate the Duchess of Cambridge.

"They are massive fans of yours," She said.

Meanwhile Prince William William tells the veteran broadcaster: "Every generation, you know, after yours, David, has grown up listening and seeing all the things that you've shown them. And, hopefully, each generation listens a little bit more."

Sir David, has recently released his own documentary called: A Life On Our Planet, which he watched with the Duke at Kensington Palace.

Like Prince William, Sir David shares some optimism for the future:

"The public is becoming extraordinarily well informed it seems to me. Kids know an awful lot now about ecology and what's happening with the world. It's remarkable."

Young people won't stand for saying it's not possible. Prince William

A 'ray of light' in 2020

Reuters

The Duke of Cambridge also spoke about the global impact of coronavirus on the effort to protect the environment.

Saying that during a difficult year, there had been a 'ray of light'.

He said: "I can't talk about coronavirus without mentioning about how many people sadly lost their lives and how terrible and sad that all is.

"But I think the tiny little ray of light, if there's any ray of light from this, is that it allows us to take stock and to refocus our priorities.

"I've been really heartened by what I've been hearing from other people and how they've started to appreciate nature and experience it.

"And see all the things that they never thought they would. The detail's come out, because they have had the time."

Explaining how now is the time for businesses and governments to look at how they do things; making the world a greener place, the duke said:

"Someone has to put their head above the parapet and say, I care about this. To have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

"Young people won't stand for saying it's not possible."