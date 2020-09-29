Plastic-eating bacteria could help to solve a pollution problem

Getty Images

Scientists have discovered a plastic-eating bacteria that could gobble up plastic quickly and help solve the pollution problem.

They are calling it a 'super-enzyme' that feeds on plastic bottles - although it's actually made up of two enzymes.

The super-enzyme can convert plastic back to its original material in just a few days. This is much quicker than the natural way plastic breaks down which can take hundreds of years.

Scientists believe this could be a big step forward to help the plastic pollution situation.

How did they discover it?

The scientists accidentally found one of the enzymes and discovered it could break down plastic in days.

They then used genetic engineering to connect this enzyme with a second one, Professor John McGeehan, one of the scientists, said it was like "two Pac-men joined by a piece of string".

They found that by putting them together "the digestion of the plastic bottles literally doubled... This allowed us to create a super-enzyme six times faster than the original PETase enzyme alone."

What is an enzyme? An enzyme is a protein that acts as a catalyst. This means it speeds up the process of a chemical reaction.

Professor John McGeehan has been working on this 'super enzyme' which will hopefully help the pollution problem

Why is this good news?

This plastic eating bacteria is a big step because it could help gobble up plastic which is bad for the environment.

Professor John McGeehan said: "This is quite a significant leap forward because the plastic that ends up in our oceans today is going to take hundreds of years to break down naturally."

"[Eventually] through sunlight and wave action, it will start to break down into smaller and smaller pieces - and we will end up with microplastics, which is a serious problem for the organisms that live in the environment."

This new discovery means plastics could be made and reused all the time which would reduce our use of fossil resources.