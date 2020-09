Is that Anna, Sven and Kristoff from Frozen? No it's actually a photo of people in the European steppe which stretches from stretches through Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and China. With temperatures of minus 30°C, winters in the Eurasian steppe can be brutal. But life doesn't stop, and local people move from one village to another with a sledge, crossing icy rivers and lakes. You can see why this photo by Alessandra Meniconzi is called Frozen Land.