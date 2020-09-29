BGT: When is the 2020 final show and who's in it?

Getty Images

It's almost time for the Grand Finale of Britain's Got Talent - but when is it on, and who's in it?

The BGT 2020 live final will take place on Saturday, 10 October.

The winner of the show will take home a prize of £250,000 as well as the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

In total there are ten spots up for grabs in the final show - five acts are chosen by the judges, and the other five spots, will be decided by a public vote, with the results revealed in the final.

The semi-final shows have been a bit different this year due to coronavirus, with the shows being pre-recorded and dancer Ashley Banjo replacing Simon Cowell as a judge.

There are a total of 40 acts competing in the semi-finals, but who has made it through to the finals so far? Take a look below...

BGT Comedian Steve Royale is one of the contestants through to the final

Who is through to the final?

So far four acts have been confirmed a place by the judges in the final.

Comedian Steve Royale was the first to be chosen, with his routine, which involved cracking jokes, juggling footballs and even a spot of Irish dancing.

Dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine were the second act to be chosen by the judges, they performed a complex dance routine full of spins and lifts to the song Pushin On by 2WEI.

Magical Bones was the third act confirmed, he shared the story of Henry Box Brown, a 19th-century showman and magician in his magical semi-final performance.

The fourth act through was Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Jon Courtenay who is a comedy singer from Manchester.

The final act chosen by the judges will take place this weekend in the last semi-final show.

Who is up for public vote?

Each week the public get the chance to vote for their favourite semi-final act from that week.

The results of this vote will be announced at the final, with five acts getting the chance to compete.

The acts from the first semi-final who are up for vote were: singer Imen Siar, singer Fayth Ifil, choir SOS From the Kids, dancer Yakub, dancers Urban Turtles, father & son magicians James and Dylan Piper and magic act James Stott.

From the second semi-final the acts up for vote were: dog act Amanda and Miracle, comedian Allan Finnegan, magician Damien O'Brien, singers Honey & Sammy, dance act The Coven, school choir Class Dynamix and singer Souparnika Nair.

In the third semi-final show the acts up for vote were: blind singer Sirine Jahangir, variety act Dario Grappeggia, choir Sign Along With Us, musicians Ember Trio, comedian Myra Dubois, dance group the X1X Crew, and singer Bhim Niroula.

From the fourth show, the acts up for vote are: magician Jasper Cherry, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra, singing & dancing duo Katherine and Joe O'Malley, contortionist Papi Flex, singer Belinda Davids, danger magic act Kevin Quantum and dancers Billy and Chantelle.