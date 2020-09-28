play
Watch Newsround

Little Mix: The Search - who made it through week one?

Last updated at 12:25
comments
View Comments
little-mix.
Leigh-Anne, Jesym Perrie and Jade are judges and mentors in the show

The first two bands in Little Mix's new talent show The Search have been chosen.

As part of the show Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne have been auditioning people to be part of six groups.

These groups are: a Boy Band, a Mixed Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group, a Girl Dance Group, and a Rap R&B Group.

This weekend Little Mix picked the Boy Band and Mixed Group categories.

Take a look below to see who made it through week one of the show...

The Boy Band
little-mix-the-search-boyband.
Talis, Lee, Zeekay, Kaci and Adam are in the band!

The singers who made it into the Boy Band were: Adam, Kaci, Lee, Talis and Zeekay.

Little Mix had the tricky task of whittling down the auditionees to just five for the final group.

Adam was the first singer to receive four yeses from the group.

They will now go through to the Live shows later this year for the chance to support Little Mix on their next tour.

The Mixed Group
little-mix-the-search-mixed-group.
Liam, Jordan, Melina and Rosie are in the Mixed Group.

It was good news for singers: Melina, Rosie, Jordan and Liam, who all made it into the Mixed Group band!

Jordan had Little Mix on their feet dancing during his audition where he sang a cover of Lizzo's Good As Hell, and even got a cuddle off Leigh-Anne.

Singer Rosie revealed during her audition that she has also been an on-screen double of actress Emilia Clarke during the filming of a famous TV series.

The Mixed group will also go through the to Live Show finals alongside the Boy Band.

Next up in the search is the Girl Vocalist Group category, who will make it through?

More like this

Close-up of Perrie showing the freckles on her face.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards proudly chooses freckles over makeup

Selena Gomez, Louis Smith and Scarlett Moffatt.

Body positivity: Eight celebrities who want you to love yourself

little-mix

Little Mix: The band would fall apart if one of us quit

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

david-attenborough.

'Young people are the great hope'

comments
15
cycling

Should cycling be added to the school timetable?

comments
13
Perseverance-PIXL-X-ray-scan.

Mars rover will use giant robot arm to find alien fossils!

comments
11
Newsround Home