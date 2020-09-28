Little Mix: The Search - who made it through week one?

Leigh-Anne, Jesym Perrie and Jade are judges and mentors in the show

The first two bands in Little Mix's new talent show The Search have been chosen.

As part of the show Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne have been auditioning people to be part of six groups.

These groups are: a Boy Band, a Mixed Group, a Girl Vocal Group, a Vocal & Instrument Group, a Girl Dance Group, and a Rap R&B Group.

This weekend Little Mix picked the Boy Band and Mixed Group categories.

Take a look below to see who made it through week one of the show...

The Boy Band

Talis, Lee, Zeekay, Kaci and Adam are in the band!

The singers who made it into the Boy Band were: Adam, Kaci, Lee, Talis and Zeekay.

Little Mix had the tricky task of whittling down the auditionees to just five for the final group.

Adam was the first singer to receive four yeses from the group.

They will now go through to the Live shows later this year for the chance to support Little Mix on their next tour.

The Mixed Group

Liam, Jordan, Melina and Rosie are in the Mixed Group.

It was good news for singers: Melina, Rosie, Jordan and Liam, who all made it into the Mixed Group band!

Jordan had Little Mix on their feet dancing during his audition where he sang a cover of Lizzo's Good As Hell, and even got a cuddle off Leigh-Anne.

Singer Rosie revealed during her audition that she has also been an on-screen double of actress Emilia Clarke during the filming of a famous TV series.

The Mixed group will also go through the to Live Show finals alongside the Boy Band.

Next up in the search is the Girl Vocalist Group category, who will make it through?