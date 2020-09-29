play
Watch Newsround

David Attenborough answers kids' questions

Have you ever wondered what David Attenborough's favourite dinosaur is?

Or perhaps you want to find out if the nature lover is afraid of any animals? Well, now you can!

A group of children were given the chance to pose their burning questions to the animal expert who is featured in a new documentary all about his life experiences.

Subjects ranged from his favourite place in the world, to climate change and he even spoke about a recent 'appearance' on The Great British Bake Off!

Watch to find more.

Watch more videos

Video

David Attenborough answers kids' questions

Video

What's it like going back to school when you are partially sighted?

Video

Happy News

Video

What is 'repeat dressing' and how can it help the planet?

Video

Meet BGT semi-finalist Sirine

Video

Face masks make me feel 'sad and lonely'

Video

Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask

Video

'Be inspired by everything!'

Video

Meet the 10-year-old rock star champion!

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah during coronavirus

Video

Strange News

Video

A day in the life of a mountain rescuer

Video

'I managed two days and then we were told to self-isolate'

Video

Back to school advice

Video

US wildfires: 'It has been pretty scary'

Video

Why are islands in the Pacific so at risk from climate change?

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Top Stories

Biden-Trump

US Elections 2020: All you need to know

comments
lots of plastic rubbish collected together, with the coastline in the background

Scientists discover plastic-eating bacteria

Of his photo Flamingos at Lake Logipi, Martin Harvey says:."The early morning sun lights a scene of flamingos gathered at the edge of Lake Logipi, next to an interesting fan-like geological formation." Lake Logipi is a salty and alkaline lake that lies at the northern end of arid Suguta Valley in the Rift Valley in northern Kenya, close to volcanic areas where nutrients in the water bring flamingos to feed.
image

Check out the world seen from a drone's-eye view!

Newsround Home