David Attenborough answers kids' questions
Have you ever wondered what David Attenborough's favourite dinosaur is?
Or perhaps you want to find out if the nature lover is afraid of any animals? Well, now you can!
A group of children were given the chance to pose their burning questions to the animal expert who is featured in a new documentary all about his life experiences.
Subjects ranged from his favourite place in the world, to climate change and he even spoke about a recent 'appearance' on The Great British Bake Off!
Watch to find more.