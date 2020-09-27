Fashion label Moschino uses puppets for latest catwalk show

Moschino The attention to detail is high in this pint-sized fashion show

During big fashion events, like Milan Fashion Month, you can usually expect to find lots of models showing off fancy new clothes on the catwalk.

However, as with many events, coronavirus has meant lots of changes for the world of high fashion.

Designers have had to get creative to share their work in different ways, such as with digital shows.

But, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, and label Moschino, have definitely come up with one of the coolest ways of showing off their new clothes.

They debuted their new womenswear collection using puppets!

Moschino Each audience member was also styled and dressed to perfection, featuring puppet versions of real people from the fashion world!

The puppets were all wearing mini replicas of the full sized outfits that will be available.

And, it wasn't just the models that needed dressing, no fashion show is complete without an audience!

The fashion show featured puppet versions of real life people from the world of fashion, such as Anna Wintour - the famous editor of fashion magazine, Vogue.

For extra puppet points, the mini models were all made by legendary puppeteer Jim Henson's Creature Shop - creator of The Muppets.

What do you think of this amazing mini fashion show?