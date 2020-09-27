Yara Shahidi to play first black Tinkerbell in new Peter Pan film

Getty / Disney Yara Shahidi told fans on Instagram that she is excited for her next adventure.

Disney has cast American actress Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell in their new live-action Peter Pan film.

Yara will be the first black actress to play the role of Tinkerbell, which has traditionally been played by a white person.

The new film, called Peter Pan and Wendy, will also star Jude Law as villain Captain Hook.

It is the latest in Disney's live-action remakes of animated classics, following on from blockbusters Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan.

Yara said on Instagram she was "excited for this next adventure".

Getty Images Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake

It is the latest move in Disney's commitment to diversity in their live-action remakes.

Recently Chloe x Halle singer, Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the forthcoming The Little Mermaid film.

The new Peter Pan film does not yet have a release date.

