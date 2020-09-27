play
Yara Shahidi to play first black Tinkerbell in new Peter Pan film

Last updated at 11:09
a-composite-picture-of-tinkerbell-and-actor-yara-shahidiGetty / Disney
Yara Shahidi told fans on Instagram that she is excited for her next adventure.

Disney has cast American actress Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell in their new live-action Peter Pan film.

Yara will be the first black actress to play the role of Tinkerbell, which has traditionally been played by a white person.

The new film, called Peter Pan and Wendy, will also star Jude Law as villain Captain Hook.

It is the latest in Disney's live-action remakes of animated classics, following on from blockbusters Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan.

Yara said on Instagram she was "excited for this next adventure".

Halle-BaileyGetty Images
Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake

It is the latest move in Disney's commitment to diversity in their live-action remakes.

Recently Chloe x Halle singer, Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the forthcoming The Little Mermaid film.

The new Peter Pan film does not yet have a release date.

Are you excited about this Peter Pan remake? Let us know in the comments!

Your Comments

1 comment

  • I like how disney are remaking all those classics with better graphics. It's nice to hear that they are including everyone.

