Little Mix: The Search - what did you think?

Last updated at 06:22
Little Mix's brand new talent show 'The Search' launched last night.

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are creating bands and becoming mentors to some serious talent.

The singers who make it into new groups will live together and get access to Little Mix's team, including their vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

The winning band will also support them on their next tour.

The girls are searching for new talent

Last night saw the girls form a boy band.

Jade said: "The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns."

We want to know what you thought? Did the Mixers pick the right boys? Who were your favourite contestants?

