play
Watch Newsround

Blind footballer receives special gift from Messi

Mikey suffers from a rare, incurable eye disease, but still has high hopes of becoming a footballer.

Despite losing his sight when he was seven, this 10-year-old is tipped for England success.

His game is being helped by a pair of voice activated artificial vision glasses, that describe the world around him.

The OrCam glasses can read books, smartphone screens and even recognise faces and were given to him by one of the most famous football players in the world, Lionel Messi.

Watch more videos

Video

Blind footballer receives special gift from Messi

Video

The race for the White House explained

Video

David Attenborough answers kids' questions

Video

What's it like going back to school when you are partially sighted?

Video

Happy News

Video

What is 'repeat dressing' and how can it help the planet?

Video

Meet BGT semi-finalist Sirine

Video

Face masks make me feel 'sad and lonely'

Video

Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask

Video

'Be inspired by everything!'

Video

Meet the 10-year-old rock star champion!

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah during coronavirus

Video

Strange News

Video

A day in the life of a mountain rescuer

Video

'I managed two days and then we were told to self-isolate'

Video

Back to school advice

Video

US wildfires: 'It has been pretty scary'

Video

Why are islands in the Pacific so at risk from climate change?

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Top Stories

football.

Smoking banned at children's football matches in Wales

comments
African grey parrot sitting on a branch

Zoo gives naughty parrots 'time out' for swearing!

comments
school-streets.
play
1:11

How are school streets getting more kids cycling?

Newsround Home