Mikey suffers from a rare, incurable eye disease, but still has high hopes of becoming a footballer.

Despite losing his sight when he was seven, this 10-year-old is tipped for England success.

His game is being helped by a pair of voice activated artificial vision glasses, that describe the world around him.

The OrCam glasses can read books, smartphone screens and even recognise faces and were given to him by one of the most famous football players in the world, Lionel Messi.