play
Watch Newsround

Animal Crossing Halloween update: Here's what you need to know

Last updated at 15:24
comments
View Comments (5)
animal crossing.Nintendo

Autumn has arrived in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons kingdom, with loads of new features.

The new, free update will introduce loads of spooky touches ahead of Halloween this year.

From 30 September, Nintendo Switch players will be able to access features like brand new Halloween costumes and DIY projects.

Players can grow pumpkins, stock up on candy for trick or treating and buy costumes - including a mummy outfit.

animal crossing.Nintendo
There are loads of cool new Halloween inspired outfits to purchase

On Halloween night at 5pm there's going to be a massive party in the plaza with loads of decorations everywhere.

Players will also get a visit from a character called Jack the 'Czar of Halloween'. By giving him treats and candy players will get in-game rewards.

animal crossing.Nintendo

Players will also be able to grow pumpkins, which can be harvested and used in projects.

There will also be new body paints and coloured eye contact lenses for players to buy using their Nook Miles, to help you get your character looking exactly how you want them to come Halloween.

The update will be available from 30 September.

More like this

Animal-crossing-characters-rainbow-road.

Animal Crossing: Game builds special new island to celebrate Pride month

Animal-Crossing-Artwork-instructions.

Animal Crossing: How to jazz up the game with famous paintings

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • What do you do in animal crossing?

  • yay!!

  • can't wait I love animal crossing and want it for my birthday

  • Is this a good game?
    I might get it 🤔

    • Beaker2020 replied:
      I would recommend it because I really enjoy it😍

Top Stories

Greta Thunberg

Fridays for Future school strikes are back

comments
17
Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate, uses a megaphone with other activists holding placards advocating for climate change during a demonstration for the Global Climate Change in Luzira suburb of Kampala, Uganda September
image

Images of climate protests from around the world

Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli

Cardiff and Swansea lead new lockdown measures in parts of Wales

comments
3
Newsround Home