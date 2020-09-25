play
Coronavirus: Cardiff and Swansea lead new lockdown measures in parts of Wales

Last updated at 13:57
Cardiff, Swansea and LlanelliGetty Images
Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli are the latest areas to be locked down

New lockdown restrictions have been announced for almost half of the people in Wales.

People who live in Cardiff and Swansea county areas and the town of Llanelli will have to follow new rules following an increase in coronavirus cases.

The rules will come into effect on Saturday at 6pm for people in Llanelli and on Sunday at 6pm for people in Cardiff and Swansea.

"The measures reflect the seriousness of the position," said Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething.

"We ask people to reflect on that and their own conduct and to avoid unnecessary contact with other people," he added.

The changes mean that in Wales around 1.5 million people will be under local lockdown, which is just under half the country's population.

Areas locked down
There will be nine areas of Wales under restrictions
What are the new rules?

The restrictions mean people will not be able to enter or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.

It also means the extended household rules have been suspended so people won't be able to meet indoors with anyone they don't live with, while people must also work at home if possible.

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government would keep a "close eye" on rising cases in Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen over the weekend.

  • i am so sick of hearing the same old thing time and time again! COVID is seriously annoying

  • So does that mean if we live in one of those areas we won't be going to school again?

    • PrettyPinkPanda replied:
      I have no clue , but they do want to keep people going to school

