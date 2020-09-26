Singer and pianist Sirine is still hoping to make it to the final of Britain's Got Talent.

Despite the 14-year-old getting a standing ovation from all of the judges when she performed in her semi-final round, they didn't put her through.

But she still could bag a place through a public vote.

Sirine - who is visually impaired - has been telling Newsround about how she got into music and her BGT journey so far.

Although the judges didn't put the 14-year old singer - who's visually impaired - through to the show's final...she could still make it! She's now relying on a public vote after her semi-final performance. We've been chatting to her about her BGT journey so far.