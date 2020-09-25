play
Teenage campaigner travels to Arctic for climate strike

An 18-year-old environmental campaigner, Mya-Rose, travelled to the middle of the Arctic Ocean to carry out her own climate strike.

Thousands of events are taking place around the world today as the school climate change strikes - inspired by Greta Thunberg - start up again.

The Fridays for Future movement has organised The Global Day of Climate Action, after lockdown rules and the coronavirus mean they haven't been able to take place over the last six months.

Mya-Rose explained that she wanted to travel to the Arctic to try and show "how temporary this amazing landscape is" in the face of climate change.

"All I can think about is that it could be gone by the time I'm 30," she said.

