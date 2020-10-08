From the Roman times to the present day Black Britons have been a part of UK history, however this particular history is not a part of the UK school curriculum.

So Historian David Olusoga, has made it his mission to dedicate a children's book to telling the stories of Roman, Victorian and 20th century Black British people to educate school pupils.

He says that learning about this history will help kids understand why life in the UK is the way it is 'without those stories modern Britain really doesn't make any sense'.

Shanequa caught up with him to find out all of information you need to know.