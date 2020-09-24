Coronavirus: How have you been spending your pocket money during lockdown?

Getty Images

How have you been spending your money during lockdown?

A new study has revealed what kids have been spending their money on whilst they've been staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study was completed by 24,000 kids in the UK aged between four and 14.

And what took the top spot? Roblox!

Next on the list was Fortnite and Lego came in third in the pocket money league table.

This showed a change in children's spending habits during the pandemic. Traditional items such as books, magazines and sweets were knocked down to fourth place.

The study also showed that children are saving more money too. Kids save 43.5% of their pocket money, on average, compared to 38% in 2019 which is an increased of 14%.

We want to know what you've been spending your money on - take part in our vote and let us know what you picked in the comments!

