Today is Global Day of Climate Action and Fridays for Future has restarted its school strikes.

The school strike movement Fridays for Future has called for a global climate action day, which will take place all across the world and be adjusted for coronavirus guidelines in different countries.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some marches can't take place this year so there will be digital actions people can take part in instead.

Karis and Vidwansh have been talking part in protests digitally, they told us why they are striking.