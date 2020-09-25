Tik Tok: How do Charli and Dixie D'Amelio deal with online bullying?

Getty Images The sisters have faced cyberbullying on the social media app TikTok

The D'Amelio sisters have become huge names on the social media platform TikTok.

Charli D'Amelio currently has more than 88 million followers and is the most followed star on the app, while her older sister Dixie has a fan base of 38.8 million.

The siblings have became online sensations over a very short time period, but along with their newfound fame, they've also faced cyberbullying.

"A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying," said Charli in a recent interview with Seventeen magazine.

"We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them…. As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness."

Getty Images

Charli has been very vocal about people who criticise the way others look and she hopes to help fans dealing with issues around body image.

As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness Charli D'Amelio, Seventeen magazine

Dixie has also faced bullying online, and she's come up with her own way of dealing with some of the hateful things people say.

"I have all my comments off so I don't really get mean ones," said the 19-year-old.

"But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn't matter. They don't know who you are as a person so it's not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself."

How to deal with online bullying

Getty Images Bullies can use social media to be nasty to other people

Online bullying is when people use the internet, phones or any other technology to threaten, tease or embarrass others.

It can happen in a number of different ways.

The most important thing that you can do to deal with online bullying - if you are worried that you or anybody you know is being affected - is to speak to an adult that you trust about it.

That might be a teacher at school or a member of your family.

They can help to advise you about the next steps to take if you have any concerns.

Click here for advice from BBC Own It on how to handle online bullying.

If you are worried about online bullying, you can also call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.