Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram and he's already posting!

Getty Images You can find him @DavidAttenborough

94-year-old Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram!

He says that he's made the move to Instagram because "saving our planet is now a communications challenge."

"We know what to do, we just need the will," he added.

Sir David has been working in television and radio for 60 years, but now he wants to explore new ways to communicate with people.

He will be using his account to share messages to explain the current problems facing life on our planet, and the solutions to help us deal with them.

Getty Images Sir David is used to big platforms - last year he was on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury!

He has promised regular videos over the next few weeks, and he posted his first video today, saying "the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on."

He will have help managing his account from his collaborators, Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who have also worked on Attenborough's upcoming film and book, called A Life On Our Planet.

They will also be posting behind the scenes clips and content from the film, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) who have worked with him on the film.

You don't have long to wait for the film - it will premiere in cinemas on 28 September and later, Netflix!

The book, A Life On Our Planet - My Witness Statement and Vision for the Future, will be released on 1 October.

Sir David has been pretty busy lately, because he also has a new programme out Extinction: The Facts, that will look at how human behaviour has been polluting the planet and ask why changes have not been made earlier. Extinction: The Facts is on BBC One on September 13.