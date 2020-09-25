US protests: Why are people talking about Breonna Taylor?

Reuters There have been lots of demonstrations in the state of Kentucky following the verdict on the death of Breonna Taylor

Lots of protests have been taking place over the death of an African American woman called Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old hospital worker died at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in the US on 13 March this year after being shot several times by the police.

The officers had been granted a search warrant by a judge which allowed them to enter Ms Taylor's apartment in connection with a case.

Her partner later told police he thought someone was trying to break into the property and he fired a gun. The officers responded by firing a number of bullets and Ms Taylor was shot.

What has the response been to Breonna Taylor's death?

Lots of people were upset because no police officers were arrested following Breonna's death.

Many felt she'd not received the justice she deserved and like George Floyd, people across the world have criticised how her case was handled.

Celebrities have also been using their platforms to call for the arrest of the officers who were there on the night Breonna Taylor died.

Racing driver Lewis Hamilton wore a T-shirt with the worlds "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" printed on it at the Tuscan Grand Prix earlier this month.

Reuters Lewis Hamilton wore a shirt highlighting police brutality at the Tuscan Grand Prix

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has also been vocal about Breonna Taylor's death. She wore a mask for each round of the tennis competition with the name of a different black victim of police brutality written on it which included Ms Taylor.

Reuters Naomi Osaka showed her support at the US Open

Why are people talking about it now?

A grand jury heard Breonna Taylor's case and on Wednesday, it was announced that none of the three police officers on trial had been held responsible for her death.

One officer was given a minor charge for firing shots which hit a neighbouring apartment.

The prosecutors said the police who fired the shots were justified in their use of their weapons to protect themselves.

After the decision, Kentucky's Attorney General Mr Cameron - who is the state's top prosecutor - said there was "nothing I can offer [Ms Taylor's family] today to take away the grief and heartache as a result of losing a child, a niece, a sister and a friend". He described it as a "gut-wrenching emotional case".

Reuters Lots of protestors have expressed their outrage following the decision

The verdict has led to unrest in the city of Louisville. There have been lots of protests and two police officers were shot during demonstrations. Neither officer has sustained life-threatening injuries.

A state of emergency was declared in Kentucky and the mayor has introduced a three-day curfew from 9pm to 6.30am, which means people have to stay at home between those times.

There have also been protests in other US cities following the jury's decision including New York, Washington, Atlanta, and Chicago.