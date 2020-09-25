Climate Change: Fridays for Future school strikes are

Getty Images

Today is Global Day of Climate Action and Fridays for Future has restarted their school strikes.

The school strike movement Fridays for Future has called for a global climate action day, which will take place all across the world and be adjusted for coronavirus guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, marches can't take place so this year - but there'll be digital marches that people can take part in instead.

Fridays for Future are asking people to post photos on social media, use hashtags and register strikes with them and share the live stream link as well as protest online.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Karis and Vidwansh have been talking part in protests digitally, they told us why they are striking

Climate activists have had to find new ways to protest and use digital activism to demand climate change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules around gatherings in the UK are much more complicated than with the 2019 school strikes, due to coronavirus and measures like the 'rule of six'.

Protests have to be properly organised and strict social distancing has to be followed otherwise the gathering is illegal.

There are legal restrictions in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland about the numbers of people who can meet up outside.

Fridays for Future said the coming months and years are really important to keep the global average temperature rise below 1.5 degrees (since preindustrial times) . By keeping to this target it could reduce the risk of causing irreversible damage.

It is therefore vital that the climate crisis doesn't get forgotten in the shadow of the coronavirus but is regarded as the utmost priority. Fridays For Future will keep protesting as long as exploitation of nature is allowed to continue. Fridays for Future

School strikes mean children could miss a day of school. The Department for Education said: "We share the passion young people have for tackling climate change and we want them to be engaged with such an important issue but we do not condone pupils missing out on education as a consequence."

Great Thunberg/Instagram

Greta Thunberg announced earlier this week on her social media that the strikes would be restarting. Greta said the strikes would be held "in over 2500 places around the world and counting!".

She also shared a map showing all of the different locations where events will be taking place.

Ellie Wyatt

A song has been released which is being described as a new anthem for young people wanting the government to take action against climate change.

The song was co-written by Bafta winning songwriter Ellie Wyatt, who writes for CBeebies programme Tee and Mo.

The song was made with young climate strikers from around the world, including Fridays for Future.

Lauren, aged 16, who is in the music video said: "Climate action is something I've been doing since I was seven, and yet, at sixteen I'm still out on the streets begging for change. I joined the youth climate strikes in Brighton from the start, but made it clear to my school that, like Greta Thunberg, I would continue working hard at achieving good grades, even if I was striking."

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a speech to the United Nations Climate Action Roundtable on 24 September, in it he asked world leaders to make commitments to cut the amount of greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere.

He said we should: "Look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity to build back better.

"Let us be the leaders who secure the very health of the planet for our children, grandchildren and generations to come."

Will you be taking part in the strikes online? Let us know in the comments below.