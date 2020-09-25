A cathedral is planning a "re-imagined" firework display that around 50,000 people could see without leaving their homes!
The St Albans Cathedral's usual annual park event was cancelled due to restriction because of coronavirus.
Instead, they have designed this new firework display to seen from "almost all residential areas" across the city.
It's called "Look Up Together" and there will be several 10-minute simultaneous displays fired from different locations on 7 November.
The fireworks will rise up to 400ft (120m) and will be positioned in specific firing sites, which is why so many people will be able to see them.
The cathedral's fireworks committee said it had the idea after members were inspired by New York's approach to this year's 4 July celebrations, when a department store organised aerial displays that people could see without leaving their homes.
A crowd funding site has been launched so that £20,000 can be raised to buy the St Albans fireworks, as the cost of the event is usually covered by ticket sales.
Any spare money will also be donated to charities.
