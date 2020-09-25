play
A cathedral is planning a 're-imagined' firework display

St Albans Cathedral's fireworks displayJackiesjaunts2017photography
The usual ticketed event in Verulamium Park in the Hertfordshire cathedral city is not going ahead this year

A cathedral is planning a "re-imagined" firework display that around 50,000 people could see without leaving their homes!

The St Albans Cathedral's usual annual park event was cancelled due to restriction because of coronavirus.

Instead, they have designed this new firework display to seen from "almost all residential areas" across the city.

It's called "Look Up Together" and there will be several 10-minute simultaneous displays fired from different locations on 7 November.

The fireworks will rise up to 400ft (120m) and will be positioned in specific firing sites, which is why so many people will be able to see them.

Fireworks displayAFP
Hundreds of millions of fireworks are sold each year in the UK
'Inspired' by New York

The cathedral's fireworks committee said it had the idea after members were inspired by New York's approach to this year's 4 July celebrations, when a department store organised aerial displays that people could see without leaving their homes.

The New York 4th July firework display this yearGetty Images
The New York 4th July firework display this year

A crowd funding site has been launched so that £20,000 can be raised to buy the St Albans fireworks, as the cost of the event is usually covered by ticket sales.

Any spare money will also be donated to charities.

What do you think of this idea? What are you doing for Bonfire Night? Let us know in the comments!

