play
Watch Newsround

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had a baby girl!

Last updated at 07:16
comments
View Comments
Zayn Malik and Gigi HadidGetty Images
Gigi announced her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and US model Gigi Hadid have had a "healthy and beautiful" baby girl.

They both announced the baby's birth on social media, sharing black and white pictures of the baby's tiny hand clutching Zayn's finger.

Zayn posted a caption saying "the love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding."

Zayn holding his baby's hand@ZaynMalik
Zayn said "to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task"

Gigi confirmed in April that she was expecting a baby, and the couple have been dating (on and off) since 2015.

Zayn isn't the first member of One Direction to be a father! Louis Tomlinson welcomed son Freddie in January 2016, and Liam Payne has a three-year-old son, called Bear, with singer Cheryl Cole.

Earlier in the week, Gigi's Dad, Mohamed, wrote in a caption on Instagram that he was patiently waiting for the baby, adding "grandpa" is "here and waiting to meet you... so excited".

Gigi Hadid and her Dad, MohamedGetty Images
Gigi Hadid and her Dad, Mohamed

That was after a post last week by him, which seemed to welcome the baby into the world. Fans thought this meant the baby had arrived, but the post was later deleted.

So far no name for their daughter has been announced.

More like this

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby

Picture shows - One Direction : l-r Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles

One Direction reunion: Are they getting back together?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

NHS Covid-10 app

New contact tracing app now available in England and Wales

comments
25
Mo Farah

Olympic & Paralympic stars call for climate change action

comments
1
girl-recycling.

More people in the UK recycling during lockdown

comments
6
Newsround Home