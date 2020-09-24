Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood actor plans Wrexham takeover

Getty/WrexhamAFC

Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds wants to buy Welsh non-league football club, Wrexham A.F.C.

The club, which is fan-owned, is now set to hold more talks with Reynolds, along with another American actor, Rob McElhenney.

A takeover by the Hollywood stars could lead to £2m being invested in the club.

Wrexham revealed the identities of the "extremely well-known" potential investors on Wednesday night, with Reynolds taking the opportunity to reply to a random tweet posted in 2012 that said: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham."

Reynolds, commenting nearly eight years later, said: "Yep, you never know."

Wrexham has been owned by a trust made up of the club's fans since 2011, and any deal with Reynolds and McElhenney would mean giving up that ownership.

On the club's website it says: "We own our football club. This is not a slogan, but an actual fact."

However, 97.5% of the 1,254 supporters' trust members have voted in favour of continuing the takeover talks with two actors.

Asked whether fans would be happy with a potential deal, trust director Spencer Harris said: "That's a matter for individual fans. They will need to see what's on the table and make their minds up on which direction they wish to see the club go.

"But whoever runs Wrexham football club - or indeed any football club - where it really belongs is in the hearts and minds of its supporters and I would expect whoever is running the club going forward would take that into consideration."

It would not be the first time famous stars had taken over a football club.

Since 2011 LeBron James has owned 2% of Liverpool football club.

It came about due to the basketball star's partnership with Fenway Sports Group, which had just taken over as the club's new owners.

Two per cent might not sound like a lot, but James' stake was initially worth $6.5 million. Now, that value has grown to $43.6 million, and could be even more now that Liverpool are Premier League champions.

Following a successful career in football, David Beckham has turned his attention to the business side of the game.

The former England captain is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami in the US and co-owner of League Two football team, Salford City.

Salford is also owned by other former Manchester United players such as Gary and Phil Neville as well as Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Famous musician, Sir Elton John became the chairman and director of Watford F.C. in 1976, after supporting the team since he was a boy.

His ownership at the club saw a successful spell including finishing second to Liverpool in the league in 1983 and reaching the FA Cup Final in 1984.

Elton John sold the club 1987, but took over again from 1997 until 2002.

Ten years ago he held a concert at Watford's home stadium, Vicarage Road, and donated money from ticket sales to the club.

He now has a stand named after him at the ground and is also an honorary life president.

Delia Smith is a famous cook and was a television presenter for 40 years, she's also known for her role as a majority shareholder at Norwich City F.C.

One of Delia's most famous Norwich City moments came in 2005 with the club facing relegation from the Premier League.

During a match against Manchester City, Delia walked onto the pitch at half time, microphone in hand and encouraged the crowd to get behind the team.

Shouting at supporters she said: "Where are you? Let's be 'avin' you! Come on!"

Norwich lost the match 3-2.

Louis Tomlinson is a big Doncaster Rovers fan, he even worked at the club before finding fame with One Direction.

In 2013, after impressing in a charity game, Tomlinson actually joined Rovers on non-contract terms and was given a squad number.

The following year he made an appearance as a 65th-minute substitute for Doncaster's reserve team against Rotherham United.

The same year he attempted to buy the club but was unable to raise enough money to complete the deal.