YouTube: Introduces fact-check boxes in the UK to stop fake news

Last updated at 05:32
YouTube is trialling a new fact-check box, to help combat the spread of fake news.

The new boxes will appear above the search results and show independent, fact-checked information from third-party organisations, to help give people more context on the issue they are searching for.

The video sharing site, and other social media companies have been criticised in the past over the ways they have tried to combat the spread of false information online.

This has been even higher during the coronavirus pandemic, where a number of false claims about the virus have spread across social media platforms.

Coronavirus: How to spot fake news

Sharing videos online can have a very powerful effect, and some people and organisations share content that is purposefully meant to mislead people.

This can be for lots of reasons, but is mainly to try and influence people to believe something or to take a certain view.

