British Wildlife Photography awards: Ten years of amazing pictures

The British Wildlife Photography awards is celebrating ten years of amazing pictures
The British Wildlife Photography Awards is celebrating ten years of amazing photos by sharing some of the competition's incredible snaps from over the years. Like this image of a red squirrel taken by 14-year-old Will Nicholls in Northumberland. It took the prize for Young winner in 2009.
Will Nicholls/BWPA
This amazing close-up shot of a Blue-leaf beetle claimed the top spot in the Young Winner prize in 2010, and was taken by 14-year-old Adam Hawtin in the West Midlands. Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic the competition is not going ahead in 2020, to help keep the photographers safe.
Adam Hawtin/BWPA
My what big teeth you have! This picture of a sleepy fox was taken by 16-year-old Oliver Wilks in West Sussex. The photography awards will be holding a special outdoor exhibition of some of the photos from the last ten years at Astley Hall, in Lancashire, from September 2020 to March 2021.
Oliver Wilks/BWPA
Eight-year-old William Briggs snapped this brilliant picture of a Chaffinch coming in to land, bagging himself the Young Winner under 12 award in 2012.
William Briggs/BWPA
In 2013 eight-year-old Liam Constantine scooped the prize for Young Winner under 12 with this brilliant picture of a shocked Hare.
Liam Constantine/BWPA
This picture of a greedy fox on the prowl was snapped by 16-year-old Joshua Burch in 2014, bagging him the prize for Young Winner 12 – 18 years.
Joshua Burch/BWPA
18-year-old Kyle Moore took this dreamy picture of a frog in Suffolk, scooping him the 2015 Young Winner 12 - 18 years award. He used a combination of a flashgun and a warming gel filter to illuminate the droplets of rain, producing this dreamy bokeh effect.
Kyle Moore/BWPA
Seren Waite took this sweet picture of a cygnet peeking out of its parent's feathers in 2016 in London, netting her the Young Winner award under 12 years old.
Seren Waite/BWPA
In 2017 Ollie Teasdale won the Young Winner under 12 category with this brilliant snap of a puffin hiding in some sea campion by its burrow.
Ollie Teasdale/BWPA
Nine-year-old Lucy Farrell took this picture of a little beetle in Cumbria to win the top prize for Young Winner under 12 category in 2018. And who ways bugs aren’t cute?!
Lucy Farrell/BWPA
Jacob Guy snapped this picture of a spiny starfish whilst scuba diving off the coast of Cornwall in 2019, to earn the Young Winner 12-18 prize. Spiny starfish are the largest species of starfish in British waters, and can reach a diameter of up to 70cm. They are covered in white spines and eat crabs, molluscs and even other starfish! Yikes!