A UK teacher has been announced as a Global Teacher Prize finalist!

Last updated at 10:55
Could Mr Frost be the best teacher in the world?

A maths teacher from the UK has made the final 10 for this year's Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

Every year, one amazing teacher is awarded $1 million for their incredible contributions to their profession.

Jamie Frost, who teaches students at a secondary school in London, has been shortlisted for the 2020 prize. He was selected from over 12,000 nominations spanning 140 different countries right across the world.

Remarkably, Mr Frost hasn't always worked in the classroom. He started out developing technology for artificial intelligence and robotics, following several years at university.

He later realised he had a passion for teaching after doing some work experience at his old sixth form - and he's been teaching there ever since.

"The thing I love most about teaching is the day to day interaction I have with students. I love being able to just stand in front of the class and teach a subject that I absolutely love," Mr Frost said.

jamie-frost.The Varkey Foundation
Mr Frost teaches maths at a school in London

Mr Frost now uses technology to help students in their learning and this goes beyond the classroom.

He created a website for free maths tuition called DrFrostMaths which is used by children and young people worldwide.

Mr Frost developed the site to support his school's lower attaining students and he wanted to make maths fun for children to engage with. It's had an impact on many more pupils than the teacher anticipated and it's become an important resource for many, with schools shutting as a result of the coronavirus.

The site now has more than seven million resource downloads every day.

Mr Frost joins other finalists including South African teacher Mokhudu Cynthia Machaba, US teacher Leah Juelke and South Korean teacher Yun Jeong-hyun. The overall prize winner will be announced in December.

