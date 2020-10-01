Tributes paid to CBBC star Archie Lyndhurst

Joanna Blake Archie and his So Awkward co-stars at the Children's Bafta Awards

Tributes have been paid to CBBC actor Archie Lyndhurst, who has died after a short illness, aged 19.

Archie played Ollie Coulton in the comedy show So Awkward.

His friend and co-star Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards in the series, wrote a tribute on Instagram:

"Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro."

"I wish you could've all known Archie how we knew him," he said.

"I've never met someone so full of life and had touched so many people's hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him.

"Archie's my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is.

"Archie loved his friends and family so, so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved."

Sophia Dall'aglio who plays Martha Fitzgerald in the series also shared her memories on Instagram, saying Archie had the 'biggest heart' she has ever known:

"You were the light in the room, even on a bad day, and brought all of us together. It's true, things won't be the same without you, but while you were here you did nothing but your best to make people happy," she said.

"The biggest heart I've ever known, thank you so much for changing my life in the seven years we had together. I'm so grateful."

CBBC head of content, Cheryl Taylor said: "All of us at BBC Children's are devastated to hear the news of Archie's passing."

"He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward as well as to the CBBC audience. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

PHOTOGRAPHER: MATT SQUIRE

Archie was part of the award-winning programme which was based around the comedy experiences and adventures of a group of high school friends.

Channel X North, the company which makes So Awkward, has also paid tribute and said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news about our friend Archie.

"He was an incredibly talented performer and his contribution to So Awkward, on and off screen, will not be forgotten.

"As well as hilarious, he was a generous, kind-hearted young man who we had the honour to work with on the show for seven years. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Away from acting, Archie also created his own clothing line called Fated to Pretend which started from him being a skater and being into street wear.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Advice if you're upset by the news

Remember it's completely normal to feel sad and upset when something like this happens.

If you would like to share a memory of Archie, you can post a comment below.