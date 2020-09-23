Great British Bake Off: Top baking disasters

C4/Love Productions

The new series of Bake Off is here, and the first episode went off with a bit of a bang...

Now in it's 11th series, the show kicked off with cake week, where bakers had to make a Battenberg, and a cake sculpture of someone they admire.

However, it was during the technical challenge where bakers had to make six mini pineapple upside-down cakes, that disaster struck the tent.

As the bakers were bringing their cakes up to the gingham table to be judged for the mystery taste test, contestant Sura accidently knocked Dave's tray of cakes onto the floor whilst swatting away a pesky fly!

Luckily two cakes survived the fall, and the judges were able to use them to judge Dave's bakes.

Sura and Dave made-up, and both contestants made it through to the next round of the series. Icing under the bridge!

"Accidents happen - poor Dave and poor Sura. And spare a thought for the tent carpet too!" shared a spokesperson on the Bake Off's social media.

As long-time Bake Off fans will know, this isn't the first time contestants have had an absolute mare in the tent.

From the infamous Baked Alaska scandal, to stolen custard and sad soufflés, here are some of the top baking disaster moments from the Great British Bake Off.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.