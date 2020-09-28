'Homeschooling was really isolating for me'

School might be very different for lots of you at the moment - there might be more sinks for washing your hands, social distancing rules which mean you're in a bubble and one-way systems in corridors.

All these changes can be hard to get used to - they're also extra challenges for visually impaired children and young people.

Thirteen-year-old Eva is registered blind and severely visually impaired.

She has been telling us about how she's found returning to school after lockdown and what has helped her.