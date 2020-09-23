play
Winnie the Pooh: Special 50p coin launches today

Last updated at 10:50
Winnie the Pooh coinPA Media
The coin features Winnie with his big pot of honey

The first of several limited-edition 50 pence coins featuring Winnie the Pooh has been launched by the Royal Mint!

Winnie will be joined on the coins by other characters Christopher Robin and Piglet.

There will be four versions available, but they won't be cheap and they won't go in your pocket - they are collectable coins and the most expensive will cost £1,125!

The Royal Mint worked with Disney to design the coins based on original watercolour illustrations of the characters by the illustrator, EH Shepard.

Winnie the Pooh coinPA Media
The collectables coins are made from base metal, silver and red gold

There will be 45,000 coloured, 18,000 silver and only 525 gold coins put on sale which will be available to buy from the Royal Mint.

There have been other cool coins from the Royal Mint recently too! In 2017, the Royal Mint sold 221,866 uncirculated Peter Rabbit 50p coins.

In 2018 there was a Paddington Bear 50p coin.

Winnie the Pooh coinsPA Media
Other characters such as Piglet and Christopher Robert will feature on coins from the same collection

In 2019, they released a 50p coin featuring the Gruffalo which was so popular it crashed their website, and also some Peter Pan 50p coins in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Royal Mint and the National History Museum also launched some special dinosaur coins.

