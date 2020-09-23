The number of people cycling in Scotland increased by almost 50% in the last year

Getty Images

New figures show that the number of people cycling in Scotland has increased by nearly 50% in the last year.

Cycling Scotland say between March and August, there were 43% more cycling journeys recorded compared to the same period last year.

There was also a 33% increase in the number of people who ride bikes in August 2020, compared to August 2019.

In the height of the lockdown, it was an even bigger rise, with an increase of 68% in April and 77% in May - again, compared against the same months in 2019.

Getty Images Glasgow, pictured, saw the biggest rise in new cyclists

The boss of Cycling Scotland, Keith Irving, has called these figures "heartening" and said: "In the past six months, we've all seen our lives radically change. One of the few positive changes is that more people have returned to cycling or started to cycle."

"As we move into winter, the public health evidence clearly suggests we should try to be active and outside as much as possible."

Mr Irving added: "Cycling also has a key role to play in tackling the climate emergency and the pressures on our transport systems that face us as a nation."

He also spoke about a need for separate cycle lanes to keep cyclists safe from traffic, and support for more people to be able to access bikes and places to store them.

Getty Images Cycling Scotland want more cycle lanes to keep cyclists safe from traffic

The biggest increase in cyclists was seen in Glasgow, with one area showing a 199% rise in monthly riders compared to the same month last year. Cycling UK is also working with nearly 300 bike shops and mechanics across Scotland to make sure people who may not be able to afford bike repairs can get them.