Coronavirus: Tougher rules announced for England and Scotland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "we must act now" to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson addressed politicians in the House of Commons, as he outlined further nationwide restrictions for England.

He said the number of people catching the disease has increased by four times in a month.

"We always knew the prospect of a second wave was real," he added, but insisted this isn't a return to the full lockdown we saw in March.

The prime minister says that the latest restrictions could be in place for six months and warned that if the changes don't bring the R number down below one - that's how many people someone with coronavirus passes the disease on to - then the government will "deploy greater firepower with significantly greater restrictions".

Schools

Getty Images

For the moment there are no changes for schools. Children are expected to continue to go to lessons, just as they have been doing since the start of September.

The prime minister said the government wants to "ensure schools, colleges and universities stay open". ​He added that "nothing is more important than the education, health and wellbeing of our young people."

Sport

Getty Images Some fans had been allowed back into stadiums in test cases

Some indoor sport and five-a-side football games will no longer be allowed as the government says they have to follow the rule of six.

However, Boris Johnson insisted outdoor exercise and outdoor team sport is still allowed, saying "we want that to continue".

Meanwhile any plans for fans to watch Premier League football has been put on hold. The partial reopening of stadiums planned for the beginning of October has been cancelled.

This month, pilot events were restricted to 1000 spectators but the new rules mean sport fans will still not be able to enter sports stadiums to watch the action.

On Monday, over 100 sports bodies wrote to the Prime Minister Boris to ask for emergency funding, warning there would be "a lost generation of activity" because of coronavirus.

Masks

The PM also announced that people will be expected to wear face coverings in more places.

Face masks will become compulsory for shop workers, waiters and taxi drivers in England.

People eating or drinking in a restaurant for example, still don't need to wear one though.

Getty Images Restaurants, pubs and bars will have a table-service only rule and waiters will have to wear masks

Going out

From Thursday, all restaurants and pubs must operate a table-service only and will be forced to close at 10pm. Takeaways are not included.

Mr Johnson apologised for the impact on businesses saying: "I'm sorry, but we must act".

From Monday, a maximum of 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions - but up to 30 can still attend a funeral.

Shielding

The prime minister said that guidance continues to be that you do not need to shield except in local lockdown areas - but that will be kept under "constant review".

Fines

Mr Johnson says there's "nothing more frustrating" for the rule-obeying majority than people breaking them.

The penalty for not wearing a mask or breaking the "rule of six" will double to £200 and there is also the option for the police to have support from the military in enforcing the rules.

Mr Johnson will address the UK from Downing Street on Tuesday evening explaining the new restrictions and continuing plans to stop the spread of the virus.

What's happening elsewhere in the UK?

There are different rules in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales where leaders in those countries can outline their own rules to tackle the coronavirus.

Scotland

PA Media Nicola Sturgeon will outline rules for Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also announced further restrictions in Scotland, adding that they are not a return to the full lockdown rules put in place back in March.

"Today's measures are an attempt to avoid another lockdown," she said.

Visiting other households will be banned, meaning people who don't live together can no longer meet indoors anywhere in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

People in Northern Ireland have already been banned from mixing with other households indoors.

Wales

In Wales, around a third of the population are currently under a form of local lockdown.